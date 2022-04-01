Skip to main content
Blinken, Britain's Truss discuss additional actions in response to Ukraine invasion - State Dept

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a NATO foreign ministers meeting amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Friday discussed additional possible actions to ratchet up their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.

The two also discussed the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting, the State Department said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu

