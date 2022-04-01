1 minute read
Blinken, Britain's Truss discuss additional actions in response to Ukraine invasion - State Dept
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Minister Liz Truss on Friday discussed additional possible actions to ratchet up their response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.
The two also discussed the upcoming NATO foreign ministers' meeting, the State Department said in a statement.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Doina Chiacu
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.