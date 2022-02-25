1 minute read
Blinken, in call with India, stresses collective condemnation of Russian invasion
Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with India's foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Thursday and urged a "strong collective response" to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.
"Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a strong collective response to condemn Russia’s invasion and call for an immediate withdrawal and ceasefire," the State Department said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler
