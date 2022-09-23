1 minute read
Blinken, China's Wang discussed need for open lines of communication -U.S. statement
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries, the State Department said on Friday.
Blinken told Wang the United States is committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and highlighted the implications if Beijing was to support Russia's Ukraine invasion, it said.
Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chris Reese
