Blinken, China's Wang discussed need for open lines of communication -U.S. statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the 77TH United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2022. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Pool

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken told Wang the United States is committed to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and highlighted the implications if Beijing was to support Russia's Ukraine invasion, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Chris Reese

