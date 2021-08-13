World
Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO
1 minute read
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Canadian and German counterparts and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss plans to reduce violence in Afghanistan amid a rapidly evolving security situation, U.S. department of state said in a statement on Thursday.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam
