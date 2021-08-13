Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Canadian and German counterparts and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss plans to reduce violence in Afghanistan amid a rapidly evolving security situation, U.S. department of state said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

