Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

World

Blinken discusses Afghanistan security situation with Canada, Germany, and NATO

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about infrastructure investment at the University of Maryland's A. James Clark School of Engineering in College Park, MD, U.S., August 9, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Canadian and German counterparts and NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to discuss plans to reduce violence in Afghanistan amid a rapidly evolving security situation, U.S. department of state said in a statement on Thursday.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

World

World · 1:19 AM UTC

Taliban advances in Afghanistan, U.S. and Britain to evacuate embassies

The Taliban claimed control over two of Afghanistan's biggest cities on Thursday, according to media reports, as the United States and Britain said they would send thousands of troops to help evacuate their embassy staff.

World
U.S. mobilizes 3,000 troops to Kabul for embassy staff drawdown
World
Sydney readies for more military support as Delta sweeps city
World
Flash floods sweep through northern Turkey in new natural disaster
World
Venezuela government, opposition to start talks in Mexico