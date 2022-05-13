Blinken emphasized denuclearization goal in call with South Korea's foreign min - State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meets with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minster Don Pramudwinai (not pictured) at the State Department in Washington, U.S. May 12, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with South Korea's new foreign minister, Park Jin, in which he emphasized the shared goal of both countries for the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the State Department said on Friday.

Blinken and Foreign Minister Park also condemned the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea during their call on Thursday, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.