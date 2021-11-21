Blinken holds talks with Tunisia, discusses formation of new government

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with members of the civil society at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria November 19, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

Nov 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Tunisia's President Kais Saied to discuss recent developments there, including the formation of the new government, the U.S. State Department said on Sunday.

"The Secretary encouraged a transparent and inclusive reform process to address Tunisia’s significant political, economic, and social challenges and to respond to the Tunisian people’s aspirations for continued democratic progress", the State Department said.

A Tunisia presidency statement said earlier that the U.S. will offer support to Tunisia once it has announced dates for political reform. read more

