Blinken likens Russian referenda in Ukraine to attempted 'land grab'















WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced Russian-backed referenda in Ukraine on Thursday as an attempted land grab that is illegal and violates international law.

"The Kremlin's sham referenda are a futile effort to mask what amounts to a further attempt at a land grab in Ukraine," Blinken said in a statement. "To be clear: the results were orchestrated in Moscow and do not reflect the will of the people of Ukraine."

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese











