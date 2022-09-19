Blinken to meet Yemeni presidential leadership council chairman in New York

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken faces a joint news conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet the Yemeni Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi on Monday in New York, the State Department said on Sunday as world dignitaries arrive for the U.N. General Assembly.

Yemen has been split by a seven-year-old war pitting a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia against the Iran-aligned Houthi group. The Houthis largely hold the north and the internationally recognized government is based in the south.

Reporting by Costas Pitas in Los Angeles; Editing by Christopher Cushing

