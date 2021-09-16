World
Blinken calls France vital partner in Indo-Pacific
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States welcomes European countries playing an important role in the Indo-Pacific and said France in particular is a vital partner.
Blinken spoke at a news conference after meetings between the U.S. and Australian foreign and defense ministers in Washington, a day after the United States and Britain said they would provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines - something that replaces a French submarine deal with Australia.
France has reacted angrily to the loss of the $40 billion deal, calling it a "stab in the back." read more
Blinken said the United States had been in touch with French counterparts in the last 24-48 hours to discuss the new partnership wit Australia. He said the United States places "fundamental value" in its relationship with France.
