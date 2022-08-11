Blinken says he discussed with Kagame reports that Rwanda supports rebel group

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Rwandan President Paul Kagame at the President’s Office in Urugwiro Village in Kigali, Rwanda August 11, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

KIGALI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he discussed with Rwandan President Paul Kagame credible reports that Rwanda continued to support the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Blinken said both Kagame and Congo President Felix Tshisekedi had agreed to engage in direct talks with each other to address the fighting.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Clement Uwiringiyimana, Alex Winning and Elias Biryabarema; Writing by James Macharia Chege; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.