Blinken says he hopes to reschedule trip to China this year

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he was hopeful he could reschedule a visit to China this year after his planned trip in February was canceled following the appearance of a Chinese high altitude balloon over the United States.

"I am," Blinken said in an interview with the Washington Post. "And I think it's important ... that we re-establish regular lines of communication at all levels and across our government."

