Blinken says he pressed Lavrov on detainees Griner, Whelan in call

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, not pictured, deliver opening remarks with Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda during the U.S.-Japan Economic Policy Consultative Committee (EPCC) at the State Department in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday he pressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to accept a U.S. proposal for the release of detained Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Blinken said he had a "frank and direct" conversation with Lavrov earlier on Friday, and told his counterpart that Russia must fulfill commitments it made as part of deal on the export of grain from Ukraine and that the world would not accept Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, David Brunnstrom and Simon Lewis; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.