Blinken says Kremlin proposals to create humanitarian corridors into Russia 'absurd'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Estonian Prime Minister hold a press conference at the Stenbock House in Tallinn, Estonia March 8, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Russia's proposals to create humanitarian corridors from Ukraine to Russia are "absurd" as he called for Russia to allow civilians in Ukraine to leave safely.

"It's offensive to suggest the Ukrainian people should seek refuge from the very government that has demonstrated such disregard for their lives," Blinken told reporters following his meeting with UK foreign minister Liz Truss in Washington.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Humeyra Pamuk and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.