1 minute read
Blinken says no sign Russia serious on Ukraine peace efforts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RABAT, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not seen "signs of real seriousness" from Russia in pursuing peace after its invasion of Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.