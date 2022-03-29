Blinken says no sign Russia serious on Ukraine peace efforts

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks with Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, as he arrives at the Foreign Ministry in Rabat, Morocco, March 29, 2022. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

RABAT, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has not seen "signs of real seriousness" from Russia in pursuing peace after its invasion of Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow should end its aggression now and pull its forces back.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by Catherine Evans

