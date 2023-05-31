Blinken says "regrettable" that U.S., Chinese defense chiefs did not meet















LULEA, Sweden, May 31 (Reuters) - It was "regrettable" that a possible meeting between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu did not go ahead, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Sweden, Blinken repeated the importance of regular and open lines of communication with Beijing. "The most dangerous thing is not to communicate," he added.

