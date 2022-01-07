Blinken says solidarity with Kyiv prevails in NATO- Ukrainian minister

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers year-end remarks for 2021 and answers questions from news media gathered at the U.S. State Department in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/File Photo

KYIV, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, said on Friday that solidarity with Ukraine prevails in NATO, Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

"Great call with @SecBlinken following today's NATO ministerial. Good to know there is a strong sense of solidarity with Ukraine among NATO allies," Kuleba said.

He said Kyiv and Washington had coordinated positions ahead of U.S. and NATO talks with Russia next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, eiting by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.