Blinken says there are no indications that Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - There are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons and the United States sees no reason to adjust its own nuclear posture, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters on Friday.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia could "theoretically" use nuclear weapons if there was a threat to its territorial integrity or existence, but that it did not need to.

