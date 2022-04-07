Blinken says U.S. building pressure on Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a NATO foreign ministers meeting, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

BRUSSELS, April 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said the United States is sustaining and building its pressure on Russia, as he warned that there are more credible reports of torture, rape and killings by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Blinken, speaking to reporters at NATO following a meeting of foreign ministers, said there is a growing coalition of countries with Ukraine and against Russia.

"We're sustaining and building up pressure on the Kremlin and its neighbors," Blinken said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Daphne Psaledakis

