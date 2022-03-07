1 minute read
Blinken says U.S. has 'sacrosanct' commitment to NATO's Article 5
VILNIUS, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defense between member-states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania on Monday.
Reporting by Simon Lewis and Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche
