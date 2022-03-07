Blinken says U.S. has 'sacrosanct' commitment to NATO's Article 5

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with the Lithuanian foreign minister in Vilnius, Lithuania March 7, 2022. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

VILNIUS, March 7 (Reuters) - The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to NATO's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defense between member-states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a visit to Lithuania on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Simon Lewis and Andrius Sytas, editing by Terje Solsvik and Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.