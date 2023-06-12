Blinken says would like to see Tunisia present revised reform plan to IMF















WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said he would like to see Tunisia present a revised reform plan to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), adding that it is clear Tunisia needs additional assistance.

"We very much would welcome the Tunisian government presenting a revised reform plan to the IMF and for the IMF to be able to act on the plan presented, but these are sovereign decisions," Blinken said. "It's clear that Tunisia needs additional assistance if it is going to avoid falling off the proverbial economic cliff."

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk, Susan Heavey and Daphne Psaledakis











