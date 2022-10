WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke on Monday with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about "positive steps" Azerbaijan and Armenia are taking towards a peace agreement, including Azerbaijan's release of 17 prisoners of war to Armenia, the State Department said in a statement.

