Blinken speaks with Armenian, Azeri foreign ministers, underscores diplomacy -State Dept

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting to review cooperation on security, trade and climate change issues, at the headquarters of the Colombian Presidency, in Bogota, Colombia October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/Pool

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a joint call with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday, the State Department said, a week after the neighbors accused each other of violating a ceasefire that ended two days of warfare.

Blinken told Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov that Washington appreciates positive steps both sides are taking toward reaching a sustainable peace agreement, spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. He underscored that diplomacy is the only way forward, Price added.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub

