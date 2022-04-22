1 minute read
Blinken, Ukrainian PM discussed additional ways U.S. can help Ukraine -State Dept
WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday additional ways that the United States can help Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese
