Blinken, Ukrainian PM discussed additional ways U.S. can help Ukraine -State Dept

1 minute read
1/4

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend a meeting at State Department, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Friday additional ways that the United States can help Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese

