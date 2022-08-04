Blinken urged transparency from Cambodia PM about Chinese base activity - U.S. statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a U.S. ministerial meeting at the Sokha Hotel in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 4, 2022. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS

PHNOM PENH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to be fully transparent about Chinese military activities at its Ream naval base, a State Department spokesperson said.

Blinken said that "an exclusive presence would risk damaging Cambodia’s sovereignty, regional security, and ASEAN unity," spokesperson Ned Price said.

Blinken also pressed Hun Sen to free all activists held on politically motivated charges and create more democratic space ahead of next year's national elections, Price said.

Reporting by David Brunstrom; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.