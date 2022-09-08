Blinken visit to Kyiv sends 'important signal' amid counter-offensive - Zelenskiy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine September 8, 2022. Genya Savilov/Pool via REUTERS

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Kyiv on Thursday sent an important signal to Ukraine as it pressed a counter-offensive against Russia in the south and east.

"This is a very important signal that the United States is with us. For us this is a guarantee that we can return our territories and our land," Zelenskiy said in video comments circulated by the president's office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.