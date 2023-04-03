Bomb that killed Russian war blogger wounded 32, RIA reports















April 3 (Reuters) - The number of people wounded in the bomb blast that killed a prominent Russian military blogger in St Petersburg on Sunday has risen to 32 from 25 reported earlier, Russia's RIA sate news agency reported.

Citing the ministry of health, RIA reported on Monday that 10 of the people were in a serious condition.

[1/3] Investigators and members of emergency services work at the site of an explosion in a cafe in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 2, 2023. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov 1 2 3

Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a St Petersburg cafe in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.

It was not immediately known who was behind the killing. Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; editing by Robert Birsel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.