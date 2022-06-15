Brazil police take suspect out on river where British reporter vanished

Federal Police officers conduct a search operation for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest, near the border with Peru, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil June 14, 2022. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil, June 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian police on Wednesday took a suspect out on the river where British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira went missing last week, according to a Reuters photographer on the scene.

The federal police had said in a statement on Wednesday they were still searching for Phillips and Pereira in what they described as a homicide investigation, following the arrest of two suspects in the case.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Bruno Kelly; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.