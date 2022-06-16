Brazilian police say suspect confessed to killing UK journalist, led to remains

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's government, Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI)'s President Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva and for the search for British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who went missing while reporting in a remote and lawless part of the Amazon rainforest near the border with Peru, in Brasilia, Brazil June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - A suspect has confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, leading investigators to a site where human remains were dug up, federal police detective Eduardo Fontes told journalists on Wednesday.

Fontes added that police would work with Interpol to confirm the identity of the bodies, and additional arrests are still possible in the case. read more

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes

