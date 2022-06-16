1 minute read
Brazilian police say suspect confessed to killing UK journalist, led to remains
BRASILIA, June 15 (Reuters) - A suspect has confessed to killing British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, leading investigators to a site where human remains were dug up, federal police detective Eduardo Fontes told journalists on Wednesday.
Fontes added that police would work with Interpol to confirm the identity of the bodies, and additional arrests are still possible in the case. read more
Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Brad Haynes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.