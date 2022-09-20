Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for 'immediate cease fire' in Ukraine

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate cease fire in Ukraine, while criticizing sanctions against Russia over the invasion, as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Bolsonaro said Brazil does not see unilateral sanctions as the best way to handle the conflict, adding that a solution would only be reached through dialogue and negotiations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.