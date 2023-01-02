Brazil's Lula says he received letter from China's Xi on further cooperation

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his wife Rosangela "Janja" da Silva wave to supporters from the motorcade after Lula's swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 1, 2023. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian new president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday he had received a letter from Chinese leader Xi Jinping expressing a desire to increase cooperation between the two countries.

"I received from China's Vice President Wang Qishan a letter from President Xi Jinping expressing his compliments and willingness to expand our cooperation," he said on his Twitter account.

"China is our biggest trading partner and we can further expand relations between our countries," he added.

