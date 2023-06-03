Brazil's president Lula to come to Paris on June 22-23-Macron's office















PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Paris on June 22 and 23, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday.

The leaders will meet as part of the "Summit for a New Global Financial Pact", which will tackle reform of multilateral development banks (MDB), the debt crisis, financing for green technologies, the creation of new international taxes and financing instruments, and special drawing rights.

