Turkey's foreign minister to discuss F-16s and NATO during U.S. visit

United States category · January 18, 2023 · 10:04 AM UTC

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Washington on Wednesday, a belated official visit by Turkey's top diplomat that will focus on the potential sale of F-16 fighter jets and Ankara's refusal to green light NATO membership for Sweden and Finland.