[1/2] A staff worker stands behind the national flags of Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa and India to tidy the flags before a group photo during the BRICS Summit at the Xiamen International Conference and Exhibition Center in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province, China September 4, 2017.















CAPE TOWN, June 1 (Reuters) - The BRICS Summit of heads of state will be held in Johannesburg in August, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said on Thursday, after speculation that it could be held elsewhere.

Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Nellie Peyton; Writing by Bhargav Acharya











