Britain acted in opportunistic manner over U.S.-Australia deal -French source

PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom acted in an opportunistic manner in the deal struck between the United States and Australia which ended a $40 billion submarine contract deal between Canberra and Paris, a French diplomatic source said on Friday.

"The UK accompanied this operation opportunistically," the French diplomatic source said. "We do not need to consult in Paris with our ambassador to know what to think and what conclusions to draw from it."

France has not mentioned Britain in any official communication regarding the deal, focusing its ire on Australia and in particular the United States.

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Leslie Adler

