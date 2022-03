Britain to ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia over Ukraine, PM's spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the Joint Expeditionary Force leaders meeting, a coalition of 10 states focused on security in northern Europe, at Lancaster House in London, Britain March 15, 2022. Justin Tallis/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine in talks later this week, Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Asked if Johnson will ask Saudi Arabia to condemn Putin's actions in Ukraine, the spokesman said: "Absolutely".

"We certainly want to broaden the coalition against Putin's actions," the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

