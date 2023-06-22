Britain has embedded submariner with search team for missing Titanic sub

Search for Titanic sub enters final hours
The sun rises as the search for the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible, which is carrying five people to explore the wreck of the sunken Titanic, enters its final hours, over St. John?s Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, June 22, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Cox

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Britain has embedded a navy submariner with the team searching for a submersible that went missing near the wreckage of the Titanic, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

The spokesperson told reporters that an aircraft was also carrying specialist commercial equipment from the United Kingdom to assist with the search.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill, writing by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper

