LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday he would announce further sanctions in response to Iran's supply of drones for use in "attacking civilian targets and critical infrastructure" in Ukraine.

"Iran cannot be allowed to violate UN resolutions," Cleverly said on Twitter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muvija M, writing by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.