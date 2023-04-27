Britain relocates its Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday that Giles Lever, its ambassador to Sudan, had been relocated to neighbouring Ethiopia after it temporarily closed its embassy in the conflict-riven east African country.

"From Addis Ababa, he will lead the UK's diplomatic efforts in the region to bring fighting to an end in Sudan," the British foreign office said in a statement.

Britain, which like other nations has been evacuating its nationals from Sudan, is urging the warring parties in the country to extend a 72-hour ceasefire which is due to expire later on Thursday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson said earlier.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar Editing by Chris Reese











