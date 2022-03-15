Britain says latest sanctions hit wealthy Russian worth 100 billion pounds

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a joint news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow, Russia February 18, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's latest round of sanctions on Tuesday included elites with a net worth of 100 billion pounds ($130.63 billion), and included Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov and foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the foreign office said.

"We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin – from major oligarchs, to his prime minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation," foreign minister Liz Truss said in a statement.

The net worth figure was based on Forbes estimates, the foreign office said.

($1 = 0.7655 pounds)

Reporting by William James

