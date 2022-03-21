Britain says US-UK national moved from Iranian prison to residential location

LONDON, March 21 (Reuters) - An Iranian-American environmentalist who has been held in an Iranian prison has now been moved to a residential location, Britain's Foreign Office said on Monday.

Morad Tahbaz, who also holds British citizenship and whose family say he was born in Britain, had been taken back to prison on Friday after being released on furlough on Wednesday. His sister made a plea for his release after two dual nationals were allowed to leave Iran. read more

Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday it had been told by Iran that Tahbaz, 66, had been taken back to Evin prison in order to fit an ankle bracelet and that the British government hoped he would be allowed out in coming hours.

"Morad has now been moved from Evin prison to a residential location in Tehran," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

"We ... continue to lobby the Iranian authorities at the highest levels to allow him to return home immediately, as the Iranian government committed to doing."

Tahbaz was arrested in 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison for "assembly and collusion against Iran's national security" and working for the United States as a spy.

Reporting by Kate Holton and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.