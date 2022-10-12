Britain still wants free trade deal with India by Diwali

British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes a press statement after a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain still wants to agree a free trade deal with India by Diwali later this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met Indian leader Narendra Modi in April, set an ambitious target to sign the free trade agreement by Diwali, the Indian festival of lights in late October.

Asked if the government still wanted a trade deal by this date, the spokesman said: "Yes, we are working on this high ambition free trade deal that would put the UK at the front of the queue to supply India's growing middle class."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

