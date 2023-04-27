Britain urging extension of Sudan ceasefire - PM Sunak's spokesperson

People pass by damaged cars and buildings at the central market in Khartoum North
People pass by damaged cars and buildings at the central market during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan April 27, 2023. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador in Sudan is speaking to the warring parties in the country to urge them to extend a 72-hour ceasefire that is due to expire tonight, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"The British ambassador continues to speak to the warring parties in Sudan," the spokesperson told reporters.

"As part of that, we are obviously supporting an extension to the ceasefire and are lobbying for that."

Reporting by Alistair Smout

