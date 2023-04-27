Britain urging extension of Sudan ceasefire - PM Sunak's spokesperson















LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Britain's ambassador in Sudan is speaking to the warring parties in the country to urge them to extend a 72-hour ceasefire that is due to expire tonight, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

"The British ambassador continues to speak to the warring parties in Sudan," the spokesperson told reporters.

"As part of that, we are obviously supporting an extension to the ceasefire and are lobbying for that."

Reporting by Alistair Smout











