Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, attend the reception of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth for her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London, Britain September 14, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles spoke to world leaders including Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who expressed condolences for the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth, a spokesman for the new monarch said on Thursday.

Charles also spoke to the presidents of Germany, Greece and Italy and Rwanda, the spokesman added.

Reporting by Michael Holden and Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by Kate Holton

