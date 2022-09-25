Britain's foreign minister to begin Asia trip on Monday

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - British foreign minister James Cleverly will begin a three-day trip to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Singapore on Monday, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, as part of Britain's diplomatic tilt towards the region.

Cleverly will attend the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the trip.

Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by Frances Kerry

