Britain's government wins confidence vote it called in itself

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Monday won a confidence vote it had called in itself, with members of the governing Conservative Party voting in support of ministers to avoid triggering a national election.

The opposition Labour Party has called on Johnson, who has said he will step down, to be replaced immediately by a caretaker leader until his successor is elected by the Conservative Party in early September.

Labour had sought to hold a confidence vote in both the government and Johnson in order to try to force him out sooner, but the government objected saying it was unnecessary because the prime minister has already said he will go. The Conservatives instead proposed a confidence motion in the government.

The government won the vote by 349 to 238.

