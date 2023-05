[1/2] Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak looks on during the London Defence Conference, at King's College, in London, Britain May 23, 2023. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS















May 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in Turkey's presidential election.

Prime Minister Sunak reiterated strong relationship between United Kingdom and Turkey, as economic partners and close NATO allies, according to a Downing Street statement.

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru











