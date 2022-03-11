British, French envoys warn external factors could derail Iran nuclear deal

The Iranian flag waves in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Vienna, Austria May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - External factors that have held up the Iran nuclear talks must be resolved in the next few days, the chief British and French envoys said on Friday, warning that otherwise the talks were likely to fall apart.

"Fair and comprehensive deal on table - ready for conclusion. External factors must be resolved in next few days or agreement likely to unravel," Stephanie al-Qaq wrote on Twitter.

Her comments were echoed in a separate Tweet by her French counterpart Philippe Errera.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.