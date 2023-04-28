British maritime agency says vessel under attack south of Yemen's Nishtun















CAIRO, April 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency has received reports of a vessel under attack south of Yemen's coastal town of Nishtun, it said on Friday.

Shots were fired at the vessel, the agency said in a statement, adding that three boats, each with three or four people aboard, were also sighted.

Reporting by Adam Makary and Hatem Maher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez











