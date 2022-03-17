1 minute read
In call with Putin, Erdogan offers to host him and Zelenskiy for talks
ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan offered in a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday to host him and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy for talks, according to his office.
The statement said Erdogan told Putin that agreement on certain issues could require a meeting between the leaders. Erdogan also said a lasting ceasefire could lead the way to a long-term solution, it said.
Reporting by Can Sezer and Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
