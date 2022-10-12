Canada announces new military package for Ukraine after Russian missile attacks















Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada said on Wednesday it will provide over C$47 million ($34.06 million) in new military aid to assist Ukraine in dealing with Russia's invasion, with the package including artillery rounds, satellite communications, winter clothing and drone cameras, among other assistance.

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand announced the package, which builds on about C$600 million in military equipment that Canada has donated or committed since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Russian attacks using more than 100 missiles have killed at least 26 people across Ukraine since Monday, when President Vladimir Putin ordered what he called retaliatory strikes against Ukraine for an explosion on a bridge.

Canada's latest package includes C$15.2 million in equipment from the Canadian Armed Forces' inventory, including 155mm NATO-standard artillery rounds, fuses, and charge bags compatible with M777 howitzer artillery guns, Anand said in a statement.

It also includes 400,000 pieces of winter clothing for a total of C$15 million and additional specialized drone cameras with a value of C$15.3 million.

Canada said on Tuesday it will send 40 more combat engineers to help support Polish efforts to train Ukrainian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin calls Moscow's actions a "special military operation" to ensure Russian security and protect Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of waging war to grab territory or even occupy a pro-Western neighbor.

($1 = 1.3801 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.